San Antonio nonprofit offers overdose kits, training to community members

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio nonprofit is providing overdose response training and a response kit to those in the community who want it.

Corazon Ministries is starting a campaign with service industry employees, saying for those employees, seeing drug use is more prevalent, but the training is available to anyone.

The training includes Harm Reduction 101 — a discussion about drugs, signs of an overdose, and an introduction to the “Downtowners Overdose Response Kit,” or DORK.

“I was at a music festival a couple of years ago, and no one really knew what to do,” said Vincent Guerrero, a training participant.

Guerrero and dozens of others piled into Amor Enterno in Southtown on Tuesday to learn what to do in the case of an overdose.

According to the CDC, from January 2021 to January 2020, more than 107,000 people died of an overdose in the U.S.

Tina Rodriguez, assistant clinical director of Corazon Health San Antonio, said being able to identify the signs of an overdose and act fast is key in every situation.

“Pale skin, gurgling, coughing, sleepiness, pinpointed pupils,” said Rodriguez.

If you want a DORK overdose kit or overdose training, you can request that at the Corazon Ministries website.

