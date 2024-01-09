57º
Video: Devine police rescue man who fell 15-feet, was trapped in old feed mill for days

Man was taken to hospital with no serious injuries

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Patty Santos, Reporter

DEVINE, Texas – Devine police found and rescued a man who was trapped in an old feed mill for four days.

Family members of the 65-year-old man called police on the evening of Jan. 2 saying they hadn’t seen him since Dec. 29.

Cpl. Feliza Miller searched the area and found his wheelchair outside of a feed mill that is slowly being converted into a tire shop.

Miller found that the man had fallen about 15 feet and was unable to get up. He complained that his eyes and legs were hurting.

Devine PD called emergency medical services and personnel with the Devine, Natalia and Lytle Volunteer Fire Departments and brought the man up to ground level on a backboard.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment where it was determined that he suffered no broken bones or life-threatening injuries from the fall.

