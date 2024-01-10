WATCH LIVE: Local law enforcement leaders hold news conference on prevalence of gun thefts in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s law enforcement leaders and federal authorities will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning to talk about the importance of securing guns, as there’s a rise in firearm thefts.

The news conference will take place at 9 a.m. at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, SAPD Chief William McManus, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, District Attorney Joe Gonzales and U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza will speak at the event.

They are expected to specifically talk about the rise in gun thefts from vehicles.

According to SAPD, more than 2,400 guns were stolen from vehicles in San Antonio last year.

Statistics from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives show about 1.07 million guns were reported stolen in the U.S. from 2017 to 2021. About 96% of them were taken from private citizens.