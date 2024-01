Residents of a Southtown-area home were displaced after a fire on Sunday night.

The fire was reported at around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of St. Francis Ave., not far from South Flores Street.

According to SAFD, a fire broke out in the attic but the cause is unknown.

Everyone was able to make it out safely, and residents will have to find another place to stay, firefighters said.

No estimated cost of damage was released.