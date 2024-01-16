1 person taken to hospital after fire damages storage facility in NE Bexar County

A fire damaged at least half of a storage unit facility on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at Binz Engleman Road and Texas Palm Drive.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – One person was taken to a hospital after a fire at a storage unit in northeast Bexar County on Tuesday morning.

The fire chief with Bexar County Emergency Services District #11 saw the fire while driving and called it in at around 7:15 a.m., according to Brad Chambers, battalion chief with Bexar County ESD #10.

The storage unit at Binz Engleman Road and Texas Palm Drive is located across the street from the ESD 11 fire station and firefighters arrived within minutes, Chambers said.

They arrived to find heavy fire in two units, and flames extended to a third unit before firefighters extinguished the fire.

There was smoke damage throughout half of the facility, Chambers said.

One person was injured and taken to hospital by ambulance. Their condition is unknown.

Chambers said it is unknown what that person was doing at the storage facility at the time, and they may have been loading/unloading or moving.

One vehicle was also damaged.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and Bexar County is investigating.