Fire marshal looking for cause of fire that damaged 5 storage units

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County fire marshal is trying to figure out exactly how a fire started at a storage facility, causing damage to five units.

The fire in the 4500 block of Texas Palm Drive broke out shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday. It is right across the street from Bexar County Emergency Services District #11.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly.

However, it did cause either fire or smoke damage to five units, according to an email from a Bexar County spokeswoman.

It also left a pickup scorched and its owner with a minor burn to his hand.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

According to the fire chief on scene, it appeared the man had been living in the storage unit where the fire started.

No one else was hurt.

A worker with the storage company told KSAT 12 News that the business was planning to notify customers directly about the fire.