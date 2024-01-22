Blue Bell releases new flavor, Cinnamon Twist Ice Cream

Blue Bell has a new flavor in store this week.

Cinnamon Twist Ice Cream will arrive in stores on Monday and will be available for a limited time in both pint and half-gallon cartons.

The new flavor has brown sugar and cinnamon combined with pieces of cinnamon bun dough and a swirl of cinnamon icing.

“We have put a twist on a popular pastry by turning it into a great-tasting ice cream,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell in a press release. “The perfect cinnamon twist has a soft, almost gooey texture. The cinnamon bun dough pieces in our new Cinnamon Twist Ice Cream capture this perfectly. And the delicious cinnamon icing swirl complements the ice cream and tasty dough pieces. It is a sweet twist our fans will enjoy.”

Blue Bell is also bringing back two other limited time flavors — I ♥ Cereal and Tin Roof Ice Cream.

I ♥ Cereal is available in pint size for a limited-time while Tin Roof Ice Cream is now available in the half-gallon size.