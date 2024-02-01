59º
What to look out for in UIL realignment, reclassification for San Antonio-area schools and beyond

The announcement will be made Thursday across the UIL’s website and social media platforms

Mary Rominger, KSAT Sports Anchor/Reporter

Smithson Valley Rangers (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The University Interscholastic League will announce its reclassification and realignment for the 2024-2026 school years on Thursday morning. The district alignments and reconfigured every two years based on every member school’s enrollment figures.

Enrollment numbers for schools throughout Texas were submitted on a day in October, which is also known as Snapshot Day. In December, the UIL determined what the cutoffs are for each district.

The UIL Reclassification and Realignment Conference and division cutoff numbers can be found below and on the UIL’s website.

UIL Reclassification and Realignment Conference Cutoff Numbers for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 (UIL)

Beyond enrollment numbers, schools can appeal to the UIL to compete against larger schools.

The realignment and reclassification may impact the newer schools in the Greater San Antonio Area due to a potential population increase. However, that won’t be determined until after the official UIL announcement.

After the realignment and reclassifications are made public, KSAT.com will have a full breakdown of which area schools are impacted.

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

