What to look out for in UIL realignment, reclassification for San Antonio-area schools and beyond

SAN ANTONIO – The University Interscholastic League will announce its reclassification and realignment for the 2024-2026 school years on Thursday morning. The district alignments and reconfigured every two years based on every member school’s enrollment figures.

Enrollment numbers for schools throughout Texas were submitted on a day in October, which is also known as Snapshot Day. In December, the UIL determined what the cutoffs are for each district.

The UIL Reclassification and Realignment Conference and division cutoff numbers can be found below and on the UIL’s website.

UIL Reclassification and Realignment Conference Cutoff Numbers for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 (UIL)

TOMORROW! The biennial UIL Reclassification & Realignment for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years will be shared at 9AM tomorrow, Feb 1 across UIL X, Facebook & Instagram channels (@uiltexas) as well as online. https://t.co/zXaLZmwAMW — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) January 31, 2024

Beyond enrollment numbers, schools can appeal to the UIL to compete against larger schools.

The realignment and reclassification may impact the newer schools in the Greater San Antonio Area due to a potential population increase. However, that won’t be determined until after the official UIL announcement.

After the realignment and reclassifications are made public, KSAT.com will have a full breakdown of which area schools are impacted.

More UIL and Big Game Coverage on KSAT: