H-E-B beats out Trader Joe’s, ties Costco and Publix for 1st in customer satisfaction survey

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-based H-E-B landed at the top of the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s rankings for customer satisfaction, tying Costco and Publix for the No. 1 spot.

H-E-B, Costco and Publix each had an ASCI satisfaction score of 85, ending Trader Joe’s multi-year streak at the top. Trader Joe’s earned a satisfaction score of 84.

The ASCI Retail and Consumer Shipping Study for 2023-2024 was released on Tuesday. The results are based on interviews with more than 40,000 customers who were asked to grade the nation’s largest companies on topics like value, services, staff, convenience and more.

The customers were chosen at random and the interviews were conducted from January-December 2023.

H-E-B’s score jumped 5% in one year, while Costco and Publix’s scores each jumped 4%. Trader Joe’s score did not change from last year.

Sam’s Club had a score of 83, while Target and Whole Foods each had a score of 82. Walmart came in last with a score of 71.

A news release states that H-E-B and Costco received praise for product value and the popularity of their private labels.

Overall, supermarkets across the U.S. received high scores for the convenience of store hours, ease of pick-up process, accuracy of order fulfillment, convenience of store location and quality of mobile app.

They were rated poorly for frequency of sales and promotions, call center satisfaction and speed of the checkout process.

Supermarkets in general earned an overall industry score of 79. The top-rated industries were athletic shoes and soft drinks, while the lowest-rated industries were subscription TV and internet service providers.

“As seen across other sectors of the economy, issues stemming from the pandemic, including supply disruptions and uneven service quality, are dissipating,” Forrest Morgeson, director of research emeritus at the ACSI, said in a news release. “For industries like supermarkets and gas stations, moderating inflation is helping to improve the value proposition. And leading up to the holiday season, consumers looking to stretch their dollars responded positively to discounters and retailers that excelled in sales and promotions or pumped more value into the experience through private label offerings.”

