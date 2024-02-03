70º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio artist unveils new mural downtown for Black History Month

Through brushstrokes, the mural examines Black History Month with a powerful depiction of love, featuring a mother and child

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Black History Month, Pearl
Through brushstrokes, the mural examines Black History Month with a powerful depiction of love, featuring a mother and child. (Copyright 2024 by Kaldric Dow - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Kaldric Dow, a San Antonio artist, has unveiled his newest mural titled “Soulful Love” downtown at the Pearl.

Through brushstrokes, the mural examines Black History Month with a powerful depiction of love, featuring a mother and child.

The mural will be up from Feb. 2-29, located just outside the Culinary Institute.

Dow is from Houston and studied at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Some of his most recent exhibits include Trebla Grand Opening, Robert Original Jesus Show, Blue Star African Market, Luminaria Night Festival, Hays Street Bridge Block Party, and Black on Black Series/Denison, Texas.

MORE ON KSAT.COM

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email