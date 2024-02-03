San Antonio artist unveils new mural downtown for Black History Month

Through brushstrokes, the mural examines Black History Month with a powerful depiction of love, featuring a mother and child.

SAN ANTONIO – Kaldric Dow, a San Antonio artist, has unveiled his newest mural titled “Soulful Love” downtown at the Pearl.

The mural will be up from Feb. 2-29, located just outside the Culinary Institute.

Dow is from Houston and studied at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Some of his most recent exhibits include Trebla Grand Opening, Robert Original Jesus Show, Blue Star African Market, Luminaria Night Festival, Hays Street Bridge Block Party, and Black on Black Series/Denison, Texas.

