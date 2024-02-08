‘It’s a huge danger to the public’: SAPD cracks down on street takeovers

SAN ANTONIO – This past weekend, San Antonio police launched a major operation to deter illegal street takeovers in the city.

Nearly 100 officers across the department were involved, including SAPD’s helicopter unit.

“We put a stop to it as quickly as we can,” Police Chief William McManus said.

McManus shared that police got word a takeover group was planning to meet in San Antonio.

“We converge(d) on it, and we try and apprehend as many of them as we can,” he said. “We put a stop to it as quickly as we can.”

The group met in a parking lot near 410 and 151; tire marks and rubber still littered the lot.

“It’s a huge danger to the public,” McManus said. “And that’s what has everybody so concerned, not only the motoring public but pedestrians that may be in the area as well.”

McManus revealed these reckless gatherings began locally about a year and a half ago, with some suspects coming from cities as far as Houston.

A new state law has bolstered the department’s enforcement capabilities.

“House Bill 1442 enabled us not only to impound vehicles but to seize them as well for forfeiture,” McManus said.

The legislation means three charges related to illegal street stunts enable vehicle forfeiture: reckless driving, racing and engaging in criminal activity.

McManus has a stern warning for potential violators.

“Don’t come to San Antonio,” he said. “Not only do you run the risk of losing your vehicle, getting arrested (and) being cited, but you run the risk of hurting someone else.”