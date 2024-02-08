MLK Commission announces plans for special event in place of march

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Thousands of walkers take part in a march honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in San Antonio, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The MLK Commission has announced plans for a special event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy.

In January, San Antonio’s MLK March — the largest in the nation — was canceled due to inclement weather.

Dwayne Robinson, chair of the MLK Commission, said the committee plans to hold a two-day celebration in place of the march.

“City of San Antonio Community Coming Together: Working Beyond the March” will be held at Pittman Sullivan Park from Feb. 24-25, a city news release said.

The weekend will feature resources from local businesses and health agencies. Worship, youth activities and food will also be on hand.

“The Commission extends its heartfelt gratitude to the community for the successful and inspiring events that took place over this year’s MLK weekend,” the news release said. “While it was disappointing to cancel the traditional MLK March due to dangerous weather conditions, the spirit of unity and remembrance was vibrantly alive in the various gatherings.”

The commission is expected to announce more details soon.