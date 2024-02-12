Jury sentences man to 51 years for killing woman he was driving home

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County jurors sentenced a 33-year-old man to 51 years in prison for the murder of a woman he killed in the backseat of his car.

Felix Hernandez was also found guilty of aggravated kidnapping and several counts of tampering with evidence in connection with the 2022 death of Victoria Stampley, 42, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to 20 years for the aggravated kidnapping charge and 24 years for the three tampering charges.

While the total sentencing years add up to 95, they will run concurrently for 51 years.

Hernandez is ineligible for parole for the murder conviction until serving half his sentence.

The DA’s Office said the judge also revoked Hernandez’s deferred supervision for a 2010 robbery conviction. So he will serve an additional 20 years for the robbery once his 51 years are done.

“Effectively, this means that Hernández stands little to no chance of release,” the DA’s office said in a news release.

Hernandez and his wife were celebrating her birthday when they met Stampley. They offered her a ride home when she was intoxicated and helped her into the backseat.

As they headed toward Stampley’s home, Hernandez fired four rounds at her and continued driving while she was gravely wounded and still alive, according to the DA’s office.

“Felix Hernández drove aimlessly around as the victim, severely wounded but alive, suffered and eventually died,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “His cold and ruthless behavior cried out for justice. Today, he got that justice at the hands of a Bexar County jury.”

Charges against Hernandez’s wife, 29-year-old Stacy May Lynn Page, are pending.