Search underway for suspects who threw man down escalator at North Star Mall

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two suspects who participated in shoving a man down a North Star Mall escalator.

The incident happened on Jan. 27 when the victim stepped onto the escalator inside Dillard’s.

The male suspect came from behind and aggressively shoved the victim down the escalator steps, according to SAPD.

Police said the victim’s head slammed against the steps, causing severe injuries to his entire body.

Neither suspect provided aid to the victim, according to investigators.

If you have information on these suspects, reach out to the San Antonio Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.