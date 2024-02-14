Authorities ID man found dead after father, daughter shot at Stone Oak home

San Antonio police respond to a fatal shooting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at a home in the 900 block of Cheyenne Creek.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was found dead at a Stone Oak home on Tuesday morning has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Joseph Hines, 46, was pronounced dead at 9:50 a.m. His cause and manner of death have not been released.

SAPD Chief William McManus said he was found dead with a gunshot wound at a home in the 900 block of Cheyenne Creek, not far from Knights Cross Drive and Evans Road.

His daughter, 23, was also shot and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A 50-year-old woman — who is Hines’ wife and the 23-year-old’s mother — was not injured and was speaking with police, McManus said.

McManus said he was “not going to speculate” on what happened, but reiterated there was no danger to the public.

“We don’t know exactly what went down or how it went down,” he said.

Only one weapon was found.

McManus said police have responded to about four calls at the home in the past few years. The calls were for mental health issues and disturbance, he said.

No further information about the shooting was released. McManus said the information is preliminary and subject to change.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page which includes a breakdown of what abuse is, and how it builds gradually.

If you are in crisis, you can: