San Antonio hosts Basura Bash, state’s largest waterway cleanup, on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The 29th annual Basura Bash is taking place on Saturday and organizers are asking for volunteers to help clean San Antonio waterways.

River Aid San Antonio, which hosts the event, says this is “the largest single-day waterway clean-up in Texas.” It is also the only event that collects recyclable waste products, the organization says.

From 9 a.m. to noon, volunteers will help clean up the banks of creeks and the San Antonio River, which often collect trash after flooding.

As of Wednesday, organizers are still looking for volunteers for the following tributaries:

Comanche Park – Bexar County

Culebra Creek – COSA District 6 – StandardAero & Vericast

Indian Creek – COSA District 4

Leon Creek at OP Schnabel – STORM

Leon Creek at Rodriguez Park – Bexar County

Martinez Creek Trailway

Maverick Creek – UTSA – River Aid San Antonio

Salado Creek – JBSA Fort Sam Houston

Salado Creek at Walker Ranch – COSA District 9

Zarzamora Creek – Leon Valley – HEB

The yearly event typically brings in more than 1,500 volunteers to maintain 21 different sites.

Last year, volunteers picked up more than 20 tons of trash.

In an Instagram post, organizers said more than 50,000 people have participated in the Basura Bash since its founding, collectively picking up about 750 tons of trash.