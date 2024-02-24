71º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

‘Like it’s a guillotine’: Drivers push for more solutions at dangerous Northwest Side intersection

Non-profit Strong Towns examined Grissom and Old Grissom Road in a webinar

Daniela Ibarra, Reporter

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: Northwest Side, San Antonio, Infrastructure, Traffic, Street Safety, ActivateSA

SAN ANTONIO – Driving near Grissom and Old Grissom Road can be nerve-wracking.

Lorenzo Gonzales said making a left turn there feels dangerous. It’s why he avoids the intersection.

“It almost seems like it’s a guillotine,” he said. “You know, you can get hit by either side if you’re not careful.”

The intersection is no stranger to accidents, including deadly ones.

Yamini Karandikar said drivers shouldn’t take all the blame.

“Yes, people are speeding, but what other factors are involved?” she said.

Karandikar nominated the intersection and a crash that happened there in May 2023 to be analyzed by Strong Towns, a nonprofit advocacy organization focusing on civic engagement.

The nonprofit says its mission is to advocate for cities of all sizes to be safe, livable, and inviting.

“The design on the roadway really encourages people to speed,” noted one member of a Friday afternoon panel focusing on Grissom and Old Grissom Road.

According to the report of the crash that the group analyzed, the driver waiting at a stop sign on Old Grissom Road crashed into a car on Grissom Road.

That stop sign is the only traffic measure at the intersection.

The city’s public works department said it analyzed traffic data at the intersection in May 2023, with plans to install a traffic signal in the summer.

“The reality is the crashes are caused by multiple factors, not just driver error,” Tony Harris, an action team coordinator with Strong Towns said.

Joey Pawlik, the executive director of ActivateSA, said some solutions are simple and low-cost.

“We can install base rates again, maybe, you know, rumble strips or repainting the streets,” Pawlik said.

Until there’s a fix, Gonzales said he’ll continue taking a different route.

“Even though it might take another 2 or 3 minutes off the time going through that route, it’s just safer just to avoid it all over,” he said.

The city says the best way for people to give feedback on traffic safety is by calling 311 or online.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

email