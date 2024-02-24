San Marcos Buc-ee’s inches closer to setting up shop

SAN MARCOS, Texas – While Buc-ee’s has made a recent push to build more travel centers outside of Texas, the company is continuing to spread its roots within the Lone Star State.

San Marcos city councilmembers passed a resolution Tuesday at their first reading for the company to build a 74,000-square foot travel center on an approximately 22-acre site along Interstate 35 southbound near Yarrington Road.

Recommended Videos According to the city council protocols, passage of a resolution on its first reading does not cement it in stone. A resolution can only be formally adopted on its second reading.

“This resolution shall be in full force and effect immediately from and after its passage on second reading,” the city council’s resolution stated. The second reading of this resolution will officially go before city council members on March 5.

City documents said that the Buc-ee’s travel center will have 120 fueling positions. There will be between 100 and 175 spaces available for the installation of charging stations for electric vehicles, but the amount of spaces created would be dictated by consumer demand and third-party providers, the documents showed.

The city council is looking for Buc-ee’s to make a $50 million investment in the project, promise at least 175 full-time jobs with benefits and for the company to donate $100,000 to the city into what is described as its “community fund,” among other proposed terms.

The San Marcos location is the latest Buc-ee’s travel center that could bring its trademark Beaver Nuggets and jerky close to San Antonio.

Buc-ee’s general counsel, Jeff Nadalo, confirmed to KSAT on Thursday that construction near Interstate 10 and U.S. Business 87 in Boerne will officially begin this summer. If the construction schedule goes according to plan, that location could be opened within 16 to 18 months.

The Boerne location has been in the works since 2016, but several TxDOT construction projects have pushed the company’s own construction timeline back.

