Authorities ID man shot to death at Northwest Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot to death at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

German Gutierrez, 24, died on Monday afternoon.

San Antonio police said Gutierrez was shot at the Aspire Apartments in the 1800 block of Bandera Road.

Officers arrived after a caller reported hearing roughly four to six gunshots and seeing a body lying face down on the sidewalk.

Gutierrez was shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe he was shot somewhere else in the complex before he possibly walked over to the parking lot area and collapsed.

Information about the motive and the gunman is unknown at this time. It appeared the gunman fled in a black vehicle.

It’s at least the second time SAPD has responded to a shooting at the complex in the past week.

On Feb. 21, an 18-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after she was found shot multiple times in one of the apartments. Police said neighbors heard a man and woman arguing shortly before the shooting.

