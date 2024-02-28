66º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman hit, killed by car in Medical Center area identified by medical examiner’s office

Incident occurred around 11 p.m. near intersection of Babcock and Medical Drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Crash, SAPD, San Antonio, Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 47-year-old woman who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Sunday night has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Veronica Villarreal.

San Antonio police were called around 11 p.m. to the intersection of Babcock Road and Medical Drive in the Medical Center area not far from Wurzbach Road, after receiving word of a person injured.

According to police, Villarreal was attempting to cross a street without a crosswalk when she was hit by a black sedan. The driver told police that they did not see her until it was too late.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the car did stop to render aid.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email