Mitchell Lake Audubon Center hosts inaugural Wellness Weekend

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Mitchell Lake Audubon Center is excited to announce its inaugural Wellness Weekend event in collaboration with Live From the Southside, Latino Outdoors, and REACH Peer Support. Geared towards fostering mental and physical wellness through immersion in nature, this community-driven event offers diverse activities and resources suitable for participants of all ages.

Free health and wellness activities will be available at the center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.

Numerous scientific studies have underscored the stress-reducing benefits of outdoor experiences, making Mitchell Lake Audubon Center an ideal locale for a weekend dedicated to wellness. Attendees can anticipate a rejuvenating experience amidst the tranquil beauty of our native plant gardens and natural habitats while engaging with local organizations to access valuable health and wellness insights.

Scheduled events for Saturday, March 2:

9 a.m.: Yoga session led by Angelica Newton.

10 a.m: Guided meditation walk with Lindsey Payne.

11 a.m.: Storytime hosted by Latino Outdoors.

11:30 a.m.: Nature journaling and nature healing poetry facilitated by Mitchell Lake staff and Zan Green.

12:30 p.m.: Introduction to therapy types with Ayana Brown from REACH Peer Support.

Activities include:

40+ Double Dutch Club: Double Dutch demonstrations.

Bridging generations activity with Ayana Brown/REACH Peer Support.

Health information by SAVE Clinic.

Healthy food demonstration by San Antonio Food Bank.

Life insurance information by New York Life Insurance.

Bird feeders by Latino Outdoors.

Mural art with natural brushes, nature bookmarks, and an indoor calming corner/reading nook hosted by Mitchell Lake Audubon Center.

Don’t miss this opportunity to prioritize your wellness and engage with the community in a revitalizing outdoor environment. Join us at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center for a weekend of relaxation, education, and inspiration.

The Mitchell Lake Audubon Center will have free entry on Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3. Mitchell Lake Audubon Center is located at 10750 Pleasanton Road.

For more information, click here.

Follow Live from the Southside on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Twitter. Stay updated on what’s happening in the Southside and San Antonio by subscribing to our free digital magazine monthly here.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Do you know of someone or something on the South Side that deserves some news coverage? Let us know in the prompt below.

Read more content by Live From The Southside Magazine: