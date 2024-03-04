Man sentenced to 50 years for fatal stabbing in 2021

A man convicted of murder in late January was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday.

Anthony Vasquez, 50, was found guilty of the murder of 39-year-old David Salinas on Jan. 25 in the 379th District Court.

The fatal stabbing happened on Nov. 7, 2021, at a home at West Mitchell and King Roger Streets, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Vasquez stabbed Salinas, 39, multiple times during an argument before fleeing the scene.

Salinas stumbled into the street and fell face down in a yard. A trail of blood led officers to the scene of the stabbing, where they were able to interview a witness before arresting Vasquez.

