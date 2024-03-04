81º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man sentenced to 50 years for fatal stabbing in 2021

Blood trail led to stabbing scene, where officers interviewed a witness

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, Courts
Anthony Vasquez, 50 (mugshot from 2021) (KSAT 12 News)

A man convicted of murder in late January was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday.

Anthony Vasquez, 50, was found guilty of the murder of 39-year-old David Salinas on Jan. 25 in the 379th District Court.

Recommended Videos

The fatal stabbing happened on Nov. 7, 2021, at a home at West Mitchell and King Roger Streets, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Vasquez stabbed Salinas, 39, multiple times during an argument before fleeing the scene.

Salinas stumbled into the street and fell face down in a yard. A trail of blood led officers to the scene of the stabbing, where they were able to interview a witness before arresting Vasquez.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked in digital news for more than 10 years and joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter