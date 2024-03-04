Search underway for 80-year-old man that fell into Calaveras Lake

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for an 80-year-old man who went overboard in Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, in the 12900 block of Bernhardt Road.

Deputies said the man went overboard near the CPS Energy Calaveras Power Station and has not been found.

BCSO, Game Warden, and the San Antonio Fire Department are assisting in the search, deputies said.

Investigators believe the man may have drowned.

This is a developing story.