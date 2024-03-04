71º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Search underway for 80-year-old man that fell into Calaveras Lake

Investigators believe the man may have drowned

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Calaveras Lake, Drowning, BCSO

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for an 80-year-old man who went overboard in Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, in the 12900 block of Bernhardt Road.

Deputies said the man went overboard near the CPS Energy Calaveras Power Station and has not been found.

BCSO, Game Warden, and the San Antonio Fire Department are assisting in the search, deputies said.

Investigators believe the man may have drowned.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email