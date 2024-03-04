Two high-profile cases have back-to-back hearings in same courtroom — Stephen Clare, James Brennand in court on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – Watch the hearings in the video player above.

Two high-profile defendants will have hearings in the same courtroom Monday.

Stephen Clare

A tentative trial date was set for Stephen Clare in the 437th District Court on Monday morning.

Jury selection is scheduled to start on October 11 for his death penalty case.

Claire is charged with capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged attacks against his ex-wife and two young daughters.

Clare is accused of shooting Mariah Clare and stabbing his two daughters on April 10, 2023. Willow Clare, his 11-month-old daughter, died as a result of her injuries.

Jury selection in a death penalty case could take up to six weeks, which would push the start of his trial into November.

It will be the first death penalty case in Bexar County since the trial of Otis McKane who was convicted of the murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi.

Just because the death penalty is on the table doesn’t a jury would select that option, as life in prison without parole is also available to choose from if Clare is found guilty.

James Brennand

James Brennand has a hearing scheduled Monday.

The Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales was ordered to hand over all communications between his staff and the Wren Collective about the high-profile 2022 shooting of a teenager by Brennand, court records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

His defense team filed a subpoena in the aggravated-assault-by-a-public-servant case against Brennand, days after KSAT revealed Gonzales’ staff had extensive discussions about the case with Jessica Brand, founder of the Austin-based criminal justice reform group the Wren Collective.

The state filed a motion saying the communications were irrelevant. They will argue the point before Judge Joel Perez on Monday.

On-duty SAPD officer Brennand shot then-17-year-old Erik Cantu in a McDonald’s parking lot in October 2022, after identifying Cantu’s vehicle from an evading arrest case the previous night.

Three days after the shooting, SAPD released portions of body-worn camera footage that showed Brennand firing multiple rounds into the vehicle where Cantu and his then-17-year-old female friend Emily Proulx were eating, as Cantu attempted to back up and drive away.

The DA’s office rejected charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest against Cantu on Oct. 7, 2022.

Gonzales held a 3:30 p.m. press conference outside the Bexar County Justice Center to make the formal announcement.

Records obtained by KSAT show that on that same day, just before 9 a.m., Brand texted First Assistant District Attorney Christian Henricksen recommending that Gonzales hold a press conference with Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announcing the dropping of charges and to state that the incident had harmed public trust.

Henricksen replied that he was trying to get Gonzales on the phone and would be advising him to dismiss the charges “immediately.”

Henricksen later texted Brand that he was rejecting the cases against Cantu and that Gonzales wanted to move forward with a press conference.

Brand replied that a member of her team was working on talking points for the press event.

Brennand, who was indicted in the case in December 2022, is scheduled to make an appearance in the 437th District Court on Monday.

His defense team requested a change of venue for the trial in a motion filed in October.

