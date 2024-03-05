San Antonio police seek murder suspect in February shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a murder suspect who killed a 24-year-old woman in February.

Officers were called for a shooting in the 4300 block of Roland Road after 5 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Gomez and other people were inside a vehicle. She had been shot and killed, police said.

Victims believe they were followed by someone in a dark-colored sedan after leaving a club called The Spot in the 1600 block of Rigsby Avenue.

Police say victims believe the shooter drove away north on WW White Road after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.