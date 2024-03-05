71º
San Antonio police seek murder suspect in February shooting

Shooting reported in the 4300 block of Roland Road

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime Stoppers, Murder, Southeast Side
Unsolved: Murder of Miranda Gomez (Copyright 2024 by San Antonio Crime Stoppers - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a murder suspect who killed a 24-year-old woman in February.

Officers were called for a shooting in the 4300 block of Roland Road after 5 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Gomez and other people were inside a vehicle. She had been shot and killed, police said.

Victims believe they were followed by someone in a dark-colored sedan after leaving a club called The Spot in the 1600 block of Rigsby Avenue.

Police say victims believe the shooter drove away north on WW White Road after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

