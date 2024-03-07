Affidavit: Man accused of abandoning son near busy street had previous run-ins with CPS

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of leaving his four-year-old son near a busy intersection apparently had previous run-ins with Child Protective Services.

In an arrest warrant affidavit, San Antonio police mentioned that CPS had previous cases involving Christopher Martin, 37.

Martin was arrested Wednesday in connection with a warrant issued last summer.

The affidavit said police found his four-year-old son in the 4700 block of Paula after getting a call about his welfare last July.

It says witnesses told officers that the child, who was not wearing a shirt or shoes, had been running up and down the street, heading toward busy WW White Road.

When police spoke to the child, he told them his father had dropped him off in the area and left, the affidavit said.

Police wrote in that report that they contacted Martin by phone that day and he told them he had left his child with a friend.

The affidavit says investigators were not able to corroborate his story.

After that phone call, the affidavit says, police were not able to get in touch with Martin again.

It is unclear how they found him and arrested him Wednesday.

KSAT 12 News requested information from the state Department of Family and Protective Services, the agency which oversees Child Protective Services, about the previous CPS cases and the status of the child at this time.

A spokeswoman, Yadira Gonzales, wrote that she is not able to comment on any interactions that Martin had with the agency.

However, she said there are no open investigations involving him at this time.

Gonzales also said that the child is safe and currently with family.