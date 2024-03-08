San Antonio airport shares tips for spring break travelers

SAN ANTONIO – Are you planning to fly over the next week?

You won’t be alone. Officials at the San Antonio International Airport say they’re expecting a record-breaking spring break travel season with more than 340,000 travelers flying in and out of the Alamo City between March 8 and 12.

That’s a 9% increase over last year when the most popular destinations from San Antonio included Las Vegas, New York City, Dallas, Orlando and Denver.

“We’re prepared as always because we want everyone to have an easy experience as they fly through SAT,” said Jesus Saenz, director of airports at SAT in a press release. “Most local school districts are observing the same Spring Break period this year – and that certainly impacts travel. People should plan ahead, consider their options when it comes to parking and arrive early.”

Before you head to the airport, you’ll want to have a parking strategy.

Here are some of your parking options:

Fly Away Valet (located in the short-term garage and can be reserved)

Long-term parking garage

Short-term parking garage

Economy parking lots with free shuttle service to the terminals

VIA Stone Oak Park & Ride (free parking and rides to/from SAT during designated times)

You can find the costs for each lot as well as the number of parking spaces available on SAT’s website.

“This is the most important piece of travel advice for anyone flying this Spring Break. If you have a domestic flight, arrive at least 2 hours – before your boarding time, not your departure time,” said Tonya Hope, public relations manager at SAT.

Airport officials said the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will have enough personnel to handle the increase in travelers. And there’s some good news from the TSA — the airport has new screening equipment so travelers no longer have to remove liquids or electronics from their luggage, though you are still limited to the 3-1-1 liquids rule. Be sure to bring your government-issued photo ID and have it ready when you arrive at the TSA checkpoint.

“We’ve been breaking monthly records every single month consecutively since last May,” said Jacob Tyler, air service development manager at SAT. “We’re happy to have more scheduled service this March than last year at the same time to a majority of SAT’s destinations.”

Tyler also said the increase in flight options has resulted in a decrease in fairs on competitive routes.