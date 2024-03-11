62º
Local News

‘I have no answers’: Mother of slain Schertz man pleads for leads in 2021 case

Schertz police is offering $10,000 for information leading to Jerod Jeffrey’s killer

Daniela Ibarra, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Jerod Jeffrey wanted to pursue a higher education to get a career in the entertainment field (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A mother is not giving up her fight for justice in her son’s murder.

Schertz police said Jerod Jeffrey was shot and killed on March 12, 2021.

The last conversation Janice Jeffrey said she had with her son was the day before.

“He said, ‘I love you,’” Janice recalled. “And I told him, ‘I love you, too.’ And I never knew that was going to be the last time that I would ever hear from my son.”

Jerod Jeffrey was found dead in his car at the Sycamore Creed Apartments in the 1000 block of Elbel Road.

“I still sometimes get up and feel like it’s just a bad dream,” said Janice Jeffrey. “And I’m going to wake up from this terrible dream, and my son’s going to come walking through the door any day now, but it’s not happening.”

Janice Jeffrey believes her son knew his killer, but she does not know who it was or why.

“I have no answers,” she said, wiping away tears. “I’m sorry, and I have no answers as to what happened. Why did it happen? "

In 2023, Schertz police increased the reward to catch Jerod Jeffrey’s killer to $10,000.

The only clue they’ve shared about a possible suspect is that a man was seen leaving the crime scene wearing a black hoodie and red shorts.

Janice Jeffrey feels like the police aren’t doing enough.

“I would just like to have more communication,” she said. “And I would just like to know a little bit more of if anything’s going on.”

Janice Jeffrey hopes the third anniversary of her son’s death will be the last without justice.

“I just need some answers,” she said. “We just need some answers.”

