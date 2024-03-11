Kendall County issues disaster declaration ahead of total solar eclipse

FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Ky. On April 8, 2024, the sun will pull another disappearing act across parts of Mexico, the United States and Canada, turning day into night for as much as 4 minutes, 28 seconds. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

Kendall County Judge Shane Stolarczyk has issued a disaster declaration ahead of the total solar eclipse on April 8 due to an anticipation of an influx of visitors that will impact local resources.

“This rare event ... will pose a severe threat to the public health and safety of the citizens of Kendall County,” the declaration, approved Monday by the Kendall County Commissioners Court, reads. “There is a potential for significant impact to Kendall County such as gas, food, and safety.”

Recommended Videos

“Extraordinary measures must be taken to prevent the threat and potential widespread damage, injury, and/or loss of life or property in Kendall County, Texas posed by the increased demand for emergency and governmental services.”

The Texas Hill Country is among the best places to view the

Kendall County is the latest Texas county to issue a disaster declaration ahead of the April 8 total eclipse. Kerr County issued its own disaster declaration last week.

Enacting the declaration in advance activates the county’s emergency management plan to take lifesaving precautions and authorizes more aid if needed.

Boerne is the county seat of Kendall County.

You can view the disaster declaration below:

More Eclipse Coverage on KSAT.com: