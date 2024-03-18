Man could face charges after being shot during apparent domestic dispute, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot during an apparent domestic dispute at a Northeast side home Monday morning could face criminal charges.

San Antonio police say it appears the wounded man introduced the gun into the dispute.

Officers arrived at the home in the 15100 block of Vigil View after receiving several calls about a shooting shortly before 8 a.m.

They say they found the man, who is in his late 30s, with a gunshot wound in his upper body.

Officers said he was stable as he left for a hospital by ambulance.

Police said witnesses told them the wounded man had been involved in a dispute with a woman who also lives in the home.

They say another man intervened, and the dispute turned physical.

During the struggle, police say, the gun went off somehow.

Detectives spent time talking to everyone in the home.

Investigators also took photos of injuries on the body of the other man who was involved in the struggle.

However, police said he was a victim in the case.

They also said the man who is in the hospital with the gunshot wound is considered to be a suspect.