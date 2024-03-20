Northside ISD students participate in outdoor challenge testing teamwork, critical thinking skills

SAN ANTONIO – This week over 2,600 Northside ISD students in the gifted and talented program are competing in an outdoor challenge that will test them in many ways.

Third, fourth and fifth grade students from across the district must work together in the “Challenge Survivor GT”.

The event is taking place at Eisenhower Park March 19-21 and again April 2-4.

“We really just wanted to create an equitable experience for our students,” said Katie Hitchman, GT instructional support teacher at Northside ISD.

Students go through 17 different stations, testing their teamwork and critical thinking skills.

“Some of the different activities they will participate in today include puzzles. There is a human system where they actually have to use their bodies to create a pathway,” Hitchman said.

Just like the television show “Survivor”, students will also collect items along the way to build a shelter at the end.

Survivor GT aims to encourage students to explore, discover and deepen their connection to the complexities within the environment.