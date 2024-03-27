Deaths of family of four found in house fire on Southeast Side ruled murder-suicide

San Antonio firefighters discovered the bodies inside of a home in the 4400 block of Wrangler Run on Friday that was leveled by a two-alarm house fire.

SAN ANTONIO – The deaths of a family of four found in the rubble of a house fire on the Southeast Side in March has been ruled a murder-suicide.

According to a San Antonio Police Department preliminary report, Alfredo Pescador, 44, shot and killed his wife, Blanca Pescador, 40, their 19-year-old daughter, Leslie Pescador, and their 13-year-old son and then turned the gun on himself on March 8 in the 4400 block of Wrangler Run.

Alfredo Pescador then set the home on fire to cover up the deaths, the report said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said the four died from gunshot wounds.