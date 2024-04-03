Spurs announce fan appreciation night festivities

Currently the 15th seed in the Western Conference, the Spurs wrap up their season against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, April 14 at 2:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are hoping its Fan Appreciation Night festivities can show the fanbase some love.

The team announced the festivities during Fan Appreciation Night, which will take place during the final game of the regular season on April 14.

A T-shirt giveaway featuring hand-drawn designs of the Spurs Coyote by several players will be given to all ticketed attendees, a team news release said.

The shirt’s cartoon design will pay tribute to the Spurs mascot, and each drawing will contain personal touches from the players.

Blake Wesley, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham, Tre Jones, Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins contributed designs.

Throughout the night, fans in attendance can expect other giveaways, prizes and photo opportunities.

Takis is sponsoring the evening, and fans will be given bags of the Fuego and Nacho flavored chips as they leave the arena.

The Spurs were without Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell in Tuesday’s 110-105 away loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Fans can purchase tickets to Fan Appreciation Night by texting “FAN” to 210-444-5050 or visiting Spurs.com/Promotions.