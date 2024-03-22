Exclusive Spurs Club opens at The Rock at La Cantera

The Spurs Club at The Rock at La Cantera is now open.

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs Club at The Rock at La Cantera is now open.

The members-only social club is located in the Victory Capital Performance Center, and people or businesses interested in joining can apply now.

Recommended Videos

The Victory Capital Performance Center is the Spurs’ training facility and anchor of the mixed-use development. The Spurs Club includes multiple bars and lounges — including the Terrace Lounge, Heritage Lounge, Fiesta Lounge and Bar and Fortress Bar — workspaces and views of the Spurs practice courts and Frost Plaza.

Local chef and six-time James Beard Awards nominee Steve McHugh is the executive curating chef.

“From its unique setting to its wide range of member perks, Spurs Club has proven to be much more than a space – it is truly an experience,” Joe Loomis, senior vice president of Finance, Technology & Culinary Operations at Spurs Sports & Entertainment, said in a news release. “Spurs Club gives our members an opportunity to make connections, celebrate and unwind in a luxury setting, and we look forward to seeing them bring the Club to life now that we’ve officially opened the doors.”

The Spurs Club at The Rock at La Cantera is now open. (Spurs Sports & Entertainment)

The club is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Valet service is free on Fridays and Saturdays.

A news release states that chartered transportation from The Rock to Frost Bank Center will be available for select Spurs home games.

The Spurs Club at The Rock at La Cantera is now open. (Spurs Sports & Entertainment)

The $500 million Rock at La Cantera campus is billed as a state-of-the-art campus complete with a public outdoor plaza, a 22-acre park that encompasses a dog area, a human performance research center, and space for medical and office use.

Frost Plaza is home to many free community events, like watch parties and concerts.

The Spurs Club at The Rock at La Cantera is now open. (Spurs Sports & Entertainment)

Read also: