NBA fines Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama for tossing ball into stands

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) tries to move to ball past New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The NBA announced Sunday that San Antonio Spurs rookie Wembanyama was fined for an incident that happened after the team’s game Friday night.

Wembanyama received a cross-court pass as time expired, and the Spurs secured a hard-fought 130-126 overtime win against the likely playoff-bound New York Knicks.

After the clock ran out, Wembanyama, who scored 40 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in the game, high-fived a fan in the front row and then appeared to celebrate by tossing the game ball into the stands with his left hand.

The events unfolded in the last 15 seconds of the video below.

NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars said Sunday that Wembanyama’s fine is worth $25,000.

The Spurs, riding a three-game winning streak, will return to the court Sunday night to host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, who are on their own three-game winning streak.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Frost Bank Center.