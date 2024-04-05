86º
Adopt a cat or dog for free during Animal Defense League’s Fiesta FURR-ever event

Adoptions from ADL include spay/neuter, vaccinations and more

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Junior and Mr Meowgy are available for adoption at the Animal Defense League. (Claudia Gomez, Animal Defense League)

SAN ANTONIO – The Animal Defense League will have free adoptions this weekend for the Fiesta FURR-Ever special.

From Friday through Monday, all adoption fees will be waived for puppies, kittens, dogs and cats. View adoptable pets at adltexas.org/pets.

Adoptions from ADL include spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, internal and external parasite treatment, a bag of food, and more.

People can adopt at the following ADL locations:

  • Nacogdoches Campus at 11300 Nacogdoches Road.
  • Paul Jolly Campus at 210 Tuleta Drive.

The locations are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Liliana is available for adoption at the Animal Defense League. (Animal Defense League)
Fauna is available for adoption at the Animal Defense League. (Animal Defense League)
Chip is available for adoption at the Animal Defense League. (Animal Defense League)

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

