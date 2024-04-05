Adopt a cat or dog for free during Animal Defense League’s Fiesta FURR-ever event

SAN ANTONIO – The Animal Defense League will have free adoptions this weekend for the Fiesta FURR-Ever special.
From Friday through Monday, all adoption fees will be waived for puppies, kittens, dogs and cats. View adoptable pets at adltexas.org/pets.
Adoptions from ADL include spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, internal and external parasite treatment, a bag of food, and more.
People can adopt at the following ADL locations:
- Nacogdoches Campus at 11300 Nacogdoches Road.
- Paul Jolly Campus at 210 Tuleta Drive.
The locations are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
