Lightning strikes cause overnight fires at apartment complex and home; 12 residents displaced

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say lightning strikes caused two fires overnight at an apartment complex and a home.

At a North Side apartment complex in the 11800 block of Braesview, SAFD said a lightning strike caused a fire in a utility area.

The flames then spread to an attic. Four units were affected and 12 residents were displaced, according to SAFD.

No one was injured.

At a Northwest Side home in the 5800 block of Trent Ranch, a lightning strike caused a small fire in the attic just after midnight Wednesday.

SAFD said no one was injured. At this time it is unknown if residents were displaced.

There was no estimated cost of damage.