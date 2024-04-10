73º
Stolen guns, possibly headed to Mexican cartels, seized during raid at Southwest Side home, sheriff says

Three people were arrested on various charges

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, Southwest Side, San Antonio, BCSO, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – A raid on a Southwest Side home led to the seizure of about a dozen weapons, along with stolen cars and police gear, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The operation began around 6 a.m. on Wednesday and involved several local, state and federal law enforcement officers working together.

Deputies found five people including a child inside the home while serving the warrant on Port Victoria Street. They arrested three of them. (KSAT 12 News)

Salazar said the group surrounded a home in the 9200 block of Port Victoria Street, then began calling for people inside the home to come out.

One man, Salazar said, tried to escape through a back door.

Detectives found the man hiding inside one of several stolen vehicles on the property, with weapons at his disposal, Salazar said.

They were able to take the man into custody peacefully, he said.

Inside the home, the team found a small amount of marijuana and a bag containing police gear that was stolen from a school district police officer during a recent car burglary, Salazar said.

However, he said, they mainly were looking for weapons inside the home, and they found about a dozen.

“We did find several weapons that we believe to be equipped with switches that would make them fully automatic weapons,” Salazar said. “A lot of those weapons that contained the switches, that had the switches attached, are believed to be stolen.”

While he believes a few of the guns could have been used to commit crimes locally, Salazar said he believes some possibly were headed south of the border to cartels in Mexico.

In all, three people were arrested on various charges.

Salazar said the investigation is continuing and could extend beyond that home.

About the Authors

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

