San Antonio mother creates safety toolkit for parents of children with autism

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio mother Abby Ekmark said her son inspired her to create a toolkit for parents of children with autism.

Ekmark teamed up with the nonprofit Any Baby Can San Antonio to create the kit that includes both locks and fire safety information.

“This safety toolkit is for any parent or first responder that wants it for their children with special needs, so they have a way of communication,” Ekmark said.

The toolkit honors Ekmark’s son, six-year-old Rudy Alejos.

“In August 2011, I was in a fire with my son and I tried to take us both out and he died in the fire,” Ekmark said.

Ekmark said Rudy had Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“I have so many people over the years, it’s been over 10 years now, that they come to me and say because of your story I started talking to my kids about a fire plan,” Ekmark said.

Following the toolkit, Any Baby Can San Antonio created multiple parent and caregiver safety trainings.

Ekmark said the nonprofit has helped her in many ways and she is now getting ready to give back by participating in the 20th annual Walk for Autism San Antonio.

“For me it’s the aftermath. My family gets together, and we go to the cemetery and visit him, but I feel his presence at the walk,” Ekmark said.

The walk is taking place on April 20 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Palo Alto College. There will be an area where kids can play dedicated to Abby’s son called Rudy’s Playground.

“The walk for autism is coming up and for my family it’s not just a walk, it’s a day of remembrance,” Ekmark said.