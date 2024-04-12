2024 Fiesta events on the South Side of San Antonio and surrounding areas

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Fiesta time is just around the corner! While many flock to downtown and other parts of town for the festivities, some prefer to stay in our vibrant South Side neighborhood. Here’s a list of exciting Fiesta 2024 events happening in the South Side and in Southtown San Antonio that you can enjoy with the family:

Taste of the Southside is a is a cultural celebration of San Antonio's vibrant South Side, benefiting Por Vida Academy. Located at 1135 Mission Road, immerse yourself in music, art, food, and family fun on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14, from noon to 10:00 p.m. Enjoy rides, games, and activities at the KIDZONE, arts & crafts vendors, food, beverages, and live performances by DJ Kane & AJ Castillo. Admission is $5 (12 and under are free). Don't miss this exciting event supporting Por Vida Academy! For information, click here

Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta 2024 is presented by the San Antonio River Authority and San Antonio River Foundation. It is the official kayaking event of Fiesta! Dive into a day of adventure with FREE kayaking, an outdoor fishing clinic, arts and crafts, Folklorico dancers, rhythmic Drum Circle, live music by Volcan, and more. Don't miss this FREE Fiesta event on Sunday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Acequia Park, 8500 Mission Pkwy. Experience nature, music, food, and fun – see you there! For more information, click here

Chanclas y Cervezas . Compete in chancla-throwing games to become the Rey or Reina of Chanclas y Cervezas 2024! Families will love the live entertainment, photo ops, craft stations, and delicious food and drinks. Proceeds support Brooks Gives Back. It takes place on April 20 from 5-11 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person for presale and $20 per person on the day of. Children 12 and under are free (rain or shine, no refunds). Get your tickets now, and don't miss this Fiesta celebration! For more information, click here

A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada is perfect for those who want to explore the deep-rooted customs of a Charreada. Charreada originated in the 19th Century as a way for the landed gentry to prepare horses and riders for war; it later evolved into an equestrian competition featuring horse reining, bull riding, and artistic roping skills. Today's charros wear traditional clothes and use horse equipment as required by the Federation of Charros in Mexico. The family-friendly event is on Sunday, April 21 at 11 a.m. at Rancho del Charro at 6126 Padre Drive. Enjoy food, drinks, pony rides, ballet Folklorico performers and mariachi music. Admission to the event is $20 for adults, and children under 12 are free. Cash only. For more information, click here

Fiesta de los Niños will feature your favorite Fiesta traditions alongside futuristic technologies showcased at the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology's AREA 21 inspiration center! Kids and adults can enjoy hands-on activities exploring cybersecurity, aviation, space exploration and robotics. Don't miss friendly gaming and esports competitions at our Tech Port LAN Gaming Center! It will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at Boeing Center at Tech Port, 3331 General Hudnell Drive. For more information, click here

PACfest at Palo Alto College, the largest Fiesta San Antonio event south of Highway 90! Join us for a family-friendly celebration with live performances, food booths, children's activities and more. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for a fantastic day! PACfest is a crucial fundraiser for PAC student organizations and clubs. Enjoy Fiesta favorites from food vendors, most of which support student initiatives throughout the year. It will take place from noon to 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 25. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for military, adults 55 and older and first responders (Cash only, free parking). Admission is free for children ages 12 and under and students with an Alamo Colleges ID. Tickets are available on-site and online

Festival de Cascarones , the official Fiesta San Antonio finale, is scheduled for Sunday, April 28 from 1-8 p.m. at Texas A&M University-San Antonio! Admission is free, but parking is $10 (card only). This family-friendly event includes live music, food, games, and a Kids Zone, making it a fun day for everyone. Don't forget, it's pet-friendly too (dogs must be leashed)! Musical performances will feature Siggno, Jase Martin and Mario Flores. Current Texas A&M University-San Antonio students also have a chance to win a tuition-free semester! Click here for more information.

King William Fair is the primary fundraising event for the King William Association. This nonprofit organization works to preserve and protect the oldest residential historic district in Texas and promote the unique cultural heritage of San Antonio. King William Fair is scheduled for Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the King William Historic District, 122 Madison St. Beginning with a delightfully funky parade, the day-long event offers a variety of art and craft vendors, lively music, dance, a Kids Kingdom play area, and delicious food and beverages. But what sets this event apart is the sparkling beauty of its historic setting near the heart of downtown San Antonio, where the King William neighborhood entices fairgoers to relax and unwind along shady, tree-lined streets adorned with stately Victorian homes, cozy cottages, and gracious gardens, for more information click here

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

