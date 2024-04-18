UT Health San Antonio to host free family event Viva Science SA at Witte on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – UT Health San Antonio is hosting its annual “Viva Science SA” event on Saturday at the Witte Museum.

The family event is free and open to the public and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Recommended Videos

A press release said Viva Science SA is designed to help enlighten, engage, and excite the San Antonio community by displaying science in an entertaining fashion.

Middle school, high school, undergraduate and graduate students will present posters of their academic research from a wide range of health and science topics.

The event will feature interactive and hands-on science booths with fun activities for all ages, while including displays of science-themed artwork. Those in attendance can enjoy both live entertainment and music along with food from several popular food trucks.

A press release said Viva Science SA was created to demonstrate the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) type programs.

The family-friendly event is part of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences’ initiative to make science accessible to everyone.

For more information, visit vivasciencesa.com.