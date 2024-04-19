H-E-B giving 265,000 reusable bags to customers for free on Earth Day

H-E-B will give 265,000 free reusable bags to customers across Texas on Monday, April 22, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is once again celebrating Earth Day by giving away reusable bags in an effort to promote sustainability.

The annual tradition of bag giveaways will start at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 22, while supplies last.

Customers who visit any H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda in Texas are eligible to receive one complimentary Earth Day bag, according to a press release from H-E-B. A total of 265,000 bags will be given out.

This year’s theme resembles a postcard from Texas featuring Big Bend Ranch Texas State Park. Bags for 2025 and 2026 will also feature state parks.

H-E-B has given out more than three million reusable bags in celebration of Earth Day since 2008.

The San Antonio-based company said it also recently teamed up with the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama to surprise students from Bowden Academy. He planted fruit trees and vegetables and participated in outdoor storytime as part of H-E-B’s Read 3 program.

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs surprised students from Bowden Academy and planted fruit trees and vegetable gardens. (H-E-B)

In addition to the free bags, H-E-B continued its annual School Plastic Bag Recycling Challenge, where schools around Texas competed to collect thousands of pounds of plastic bags.

“This year, a record-breaking 675 schools in Texas collected more than five million plastic bags for the challenge,” the release states. “This year’s contest resulted in a million-bag increase from 2023 results!”

Schools that collected the most plastic bags will receive H-E-B gift cards. The San Antonio-area schools that collected the most bags as part of the challenge were:

Rose Garden Elementary

Pleasanton Primary School

Fields Elementary School

Many H-E-B stores across the state also will host in-store events to celebrate Earth Day with their customers and communities. Click here for more information.

H-E-B will give 265,000 free reusable bags to customers across Texas on Monday, April 22, 2024. (H-E-B)

