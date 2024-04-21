SAPD says an officer shot, killed man who also ran into two officers, woman with his vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said one of its officers shot and killed a man who used his vehicle to injure a woman and two officers in separate incidents.

During the first incident, officers received a call just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday regarding an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in a Northwest Side neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the scene on the 8600 block of Cheviot Heights, they said they found a woman being treated by emergency responders. A witness on the scene told police that they saw a woman walking on a sidewalk before a white BMW sport utility vehicle backed out of the driveway of a nearby residence, drove onto the sidewalk and hit the woman.

After the collision, SAPD said the driver of the BMW left the scene. The 51-year-old woman, who police said was the man’s roommate, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Six hours later, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers said they were contacted by multiple neighbors who told them the man accused of hitting the woman returned to an address near the original location of the first incident.

“(SAPD) Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest,” SAPD Chief William McManus said early Sunday morning. “A couple of officers came out here tonight to see if they could find him and arrest him.”

McManus said the detectives found the 42-year-old man, who attempted to leave the scene.

“He (the suspect) jumped in his car,” McManus said. “They (the officers) blocked the driveway with their vehicles, but he was able to squeeze through them.”

The suspect injured both officers with his vehicle, police said in a preliminary report Sunday. To prevent the man from leaving, one of the officers fired and struck him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. SAPD said one officer was treated for their injuries at the scene while the other was treated at a nearby hospital.

McManus said Sunday that the officer who fired their weapon has been with the department for four years but did not say whether the officer would be placed on administrative leave or not.