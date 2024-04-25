2 men shot by homeowner while attempting to steal roofing material at North Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot by a homeowner while they attempted to steal roofing material at a North Side home early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 5:15 a.m. to a home in the 400 block of General Krueger Boulevard, not far from Basse Road and Blanco Road after receiving word of people wounded.

According to police, the homeowner had heard his home security cameras go off and that’s when he realized two men were stealing some roofing materials from the front of his house.

Police said the man called for help, but the cameras went off again, as the pair attempted to steal more material. That’s when, police say, the homeowner went outside and confronted the men, eventually shooting one of them in the backside and the other in the leg.

SAPD said both suspects appear to be men in their 30s. The wounded men were taken by ambulance to an area hospital, and are expected to be OK.

It is currently unclear if any charges are expected to be filed against the homeowner.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.