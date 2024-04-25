74º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Alleged intruder shot by resident after trying to enter apartment on West Side

Man’s injury was not life-threatening

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: West Side, Crime, SAPD
An alleged intruder was shot on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at an apartment complex in the 8700 block of Marbach Road on the West Side. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – An alleged intruder was shot and taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after he tried to enter a man’s apartment on the West Side.

The shooting happened after 7:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 8700 block of Marbach Road, west of Loop 410.

Recommended Videos

According to San Antonio police, a resident told officers he heard a man trying to enter his apartment through the patio door.

The man asked the intruder what he was doing, and the intruder said he lived there, police said.

The intruder became aggressive and at some point, the resident shot him in the stomach, police said. The intruder was taken to the hospital and his injury was not life-threatening.

The resident is not facing charges at this time, but officers are still investigating.

Police said they do not know if the intruder lives in the apartment complex.

This was the second shooting involving a resident defending their property on Thursday. At around 5:15 a.m., two men were shot by a homeowner while they attempted to steal roofing material at his North Side home.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos