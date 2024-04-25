Alleged intruder shot by resident after trying to enter apartment on West Side

An alleged intruder was shot on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at an apartment complex in the 8700 block of Marbach Road on the West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – An alleged intruder was shot and taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after he tried to enter a man’s apartment on the West Side.

The shooting happened after 7:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 8700 block of Marbach Road, west of Loop 410.

Recommended Videos

According to San Antonio police, a resident told officers he heard a man trying to enter his apartment through the patio door.

The man asked the intruder what he was doing, and the intruder said he lived there, police said.

The intruder became aggressive and at some point, the resident shot him in the stomach, police said. The intruder was taken to the hospital and his injury was not life-threatening.

The resident is not facing charges at this time, but officers are still investigating.

Police said they do not know if the intruder lives in the apartment complex.

This was the second shooting involving a resident defending their property on Thursday. At around 5:15 a.m., two men were shot by a homeowner while they attempted to steal roofing material at his North Side home.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.