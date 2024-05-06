San Antonio to kick off Pride Month with hike, 5K on June 1

San Antonio Parks and Recreation is kicking off Pride Month 2024 with a hike and 5K that’s open to all.
Attendees can enjoy a 5K run and 2.5K hike, Mobile Fit fitness screenings, Dance in the Park performances and a vendor and resource fair on Saturday, June 1.
Participants will get a free shirt while supplies last, and the first 1,000 finishers will get a race medal.
The free event will take place at 8 a.m. June 1 at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex on 200 Noblewood Drive.
Find more information about the race and register for the Get Fit SA Pride Hike and 5K here.