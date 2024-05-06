81º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

San Antonio to kick off Pride Month with hike, 5K on June 1

Free event will be held at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex on 200 Noblewood Drive

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Outdoors, Things To Do, Pride, South Texas Pride
Get Fit SA Pride Hike and 5K on June 1 (KSAT 12 News)

San Antonio Parks and Recreation is kicking off Pride Month 2024 with a hike and 5K that’s open to all.

Attendees can enjoy a 5K run and 2.5K hike, Mobile Fit fitness screenings, Dance in the Park performances and a vendor and resource fair on Saturday, June 1.

Recommended Videos

Participants will get a free shirt while supplies last, and the first 1,000 finishers will get a race medal.

The free event will take place at 8 a.m. June 1 at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex on 200 Noblewood Drive.

Find more information about the race and register for the Get Fit SA Pride Hike and 5K here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos