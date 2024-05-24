Bell ringing, butterfly release to honor Robb Elementary School shooting victims on Friday

Robb Elementary School in Uvalde photographed on May 8, 2024.

UVALDE, Texas – Two years after a deadly attack at a Uvalde elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers, community members will mark the somber date with prayer services, vigils and demonstrations.

St. Philip’s Episcopal Church and The Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas are hosting a community event Friday morning that will include a bell ringing and butterfly release to honor the victims.

Recommended Videos

The event will start at 11:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.

The start time marks the time that the 18-year-old gunman entered the school and opened fire in two fourth-grade classrooms, 111 and 112.

The church will also hold an evening prayer service at 5:30 p.m.

The City of Uvalde has designated May 24 as an annual Day of Remembrance as part of its settlement with the victims’ families.

Here is a list of public events that have been announced for Friday:

Arnulfo Reyes gun violence awareness flag demonstration: 10:30 a.m. at the Town Square

Church bell ringing and butterfly release: 11:32 a.m. at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church

Prayer Service: 5:30 p.m. at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church

Uvalde Ministerial Alliance prayer Vigil: 6 p.m. at the Uvalde County Fairplex

City Candlelight Vigil: 7:30 p.m. at the Uvalde Amphitheater

Read more about Uvalde: