Charlotte Nirenberg, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s mother, dies at 72

SAN ANTONIO – Charlotte Nirenberg, the mother of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, died on May 23 in Austin. She was 72.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, San Antonio’s First Lady Erika Prosper Nirenberg said Charlotte Nirenberg was a “tour de force.”

“Thank you SA, friends and colleagues, Our family is blessed to live in a city that has been caring and generous in their pésames. Ron’s mother was a tour de force,” the post read. “A Malaysian immigrant woman who raised independent, loving, funny, and kind children who loved her and her love for them. We are very appreciative of your messages and prayers. We will share these beautiful touches of kindness with the rest of the family at her celebration of life.”

Charlotte Nirenberg was born on the Malaysian island of Penang, and immigrated to Massachusetts after she married Kenneth Nirenberg, her obituary states. She was naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 1976.

She had three children — Marc, Heather and Ron — and five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“Charlotte was raised and lived with a strong faith, which she passed down to her children and found peace in that faith during her last days,” her obituary states. “A dreamer, she loved art, modeling, music, movies, traveling and good food.”

She loved to cook and was an avid fan of Cliff Richard, so much so that she founded the Cliff Richard International fan club and managed it out of her Austin home, the obituary states.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday. Her obituary states that in place of flowers, “the family asks that you do as Charlotte always asked of her children: Be good to each other and love each other. And throw some Cliff Richard on the record player.”