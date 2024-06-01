Verbal, physical confrontation leads to 53-year-old man’s stabbing, SAPD says

The San Antonio Police Department said a man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times Saturday morning.

The stabbing happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South San Marcos Street.

Police said the victim, a 53-year-old man, was outside with his acquaintances when an unknown man approached the victim and the group. A verbal confrontation between the victim and the unknown man began.

The unknown man soon left and returned with a baseball bat, which is when authorities said the verbal altercation turned physical.

The bat became lost in the scrum between the unknown man and the victim. The unknown man then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in his upper body, SAPD said.

First responders transported the victim to a nearby hospital. Officers said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. No other injuries were reported.