SAPD says driver dies after crashing into traffic attenuator at high speed

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a driver traveling at a high rate of speed died after they crashed along U.S. Highway 90.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 90 near South General McMullen Drive.

Officers said the driver of a white Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 90 when the driver crashed into the traffic attenuator that separates the highway’s main lanes from the exit ramp.

Emergency responders pronounced the unidentified male driver dead at the scene.

Sunday marked the second deadly crash in the area over the last two weekends.

Last Sunday, a woman crashed into the same traffic attenuator on U.S. Highway 90 eastbound at the South General McMullen Drive exit. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the woman as 30-year-old Kimberly Pena.

Officials said Pena died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

More related coverage on KSAT: